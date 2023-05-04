La Stella was released by the Mariners on Thursday.
La Stella passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment Tuesday and is now officially a free agent. The 34-year-old utility infielder was slashing just .190/.292/.238 through 24 plate appearances this season for Seattle. He also struggled with the Giants in 2022.
More News
-
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Moved off 40-man roster•
-
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Fading into limited role•
-
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Doubles in shutout loss•
-
Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Encouraging showing Sunday•