La Stella is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The Mariners have faced four consecutive right-handed starting pitchers to begin the 2023 season, with the lefty-hitting La Stella serving as Seattle's designated hitter and two occasions. La Stella, who has gone 1-for-6 with a double between his two starts, may be in store for only a part-time role until he produces well enough at the plate to warrant more consistent opportunities.