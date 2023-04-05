La Stella remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Since serving as the Mariners' starting designated hitter in two of the first three contests, the lefty-hitting La Stella has now remained out of the lineup for four straight days, even while Seattle has faced two right-handed starting pitchers over that stretch. AJ Pollock, who slugged two home runs and drove in five in Tuesday's 11-2 win, will get a turn at DH on Wednesday and may have overtaken La Stella as the Mariners' preferred option at that spot against both right- and left-handed pitching.