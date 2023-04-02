La Stella went 1-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.
The veteran slotted into the designated hitter role and was the only other Mariners player besides Julio Rodriguez to hit safely. La Stella was also responsible for Seattle's only extra-base hit of the night, which also marked his first knock in his new digs.
