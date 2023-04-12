La Stella is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

La Stella got the start as the designated hitter Tuesday in the loss to the Cubs, and he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The veteran infielder has gone just 1-for-13 (.077) with a .231 OPS to open the season. Cooper Hummel will hit eighth as the DH for Wednesday's tilt against Marcus Stroman and the Cubs.