La Stella played five innings at third base and 2-for-3 in Sunday's Cactus League tie with the Padres.
Three days after getting work in the field at first base, La Stella tested his previously strained shoulder with work at the hot corner and seemingly came away without setbacks. The veteran appears to be nearing or at full health heading into Opening Day as he prepares to fill a utility role during the coming season.
