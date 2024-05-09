Soderstrom went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Rangers.

Getting the start at first base in the nightcap and batting eighth in his MLB season debut, Soderstrom got hold of a cutter by Jack Leiter and drove it over the fence in left-center field in the fourth inning. Soderstrom's power is legit -- he has two 20-homer campaigns in the minors, and he'd clubbed seven long balls in 27 games for Triple-A Las Vegas prior to his promotion Wednesday -- but Oakland prefers Shea Langeliers' defense behind the plate, and the team's 1B/DH situation is crowded. Playing time could be hard for Soderstrom to come by, even if he does stick around on the big-league roster.