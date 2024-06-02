Share Video

Soderstrom will start at first base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Soderstrom has now started in three of Oakland's last four matchups with right-handed pitchers and appears to have displaced J.D. Davis as the Athletics' preferred option at the position. Soderstrom is still likely to occupy the strong side of a platoon at first base with either Davis or Aledmys Diaz.

