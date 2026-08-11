Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Picks up steal in loss

Soderstrom went 1-for-5 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 10-6 loss to the Rays.

Soderstrom was able to steal home after Carlos Cortes forced the Rays into an error when he swiped second. Soderstrom has yet to be held hitless in August, going 10-for-34 (.294) over nine games this month, adding seven extra-base hits and six RBI. For the season, the outfielder is batting .245 with an .812 OPS, 19 home runs, 56 RBI, 57 runs scored, 26 doubles, three triples and two steals over 107 games.