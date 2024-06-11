Soderstrom went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Padres on Monday.

Soderstrom gave Oakland an early lead with a solo homer in the second inning, but that was the only run the team ended up generating. The long ball was Soderstrom's first since his first game of the campaign, which took place May 8 against Texas. He's struggled to a .200 batting average with just six RBI over 71 plate appearances on the campaign, though his 14.1 percent walk rate has kept his OBP at a respectable .324.