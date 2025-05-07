Soderstrom went 3-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Soderstrom has opened May going 8-for-25 (.320) over six games. It's been mostly an empty average so far this month -- he's added one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored, and his double Tuesday was his first extra-base hit of the month. Overall, Soderstrom is at a .291/.353/.525 slash line with nine home runs, 25 RBI, 23 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles over 37 contests. He's already matched or surpassed many of his totals from 61 games in 2024, so this could end up being a breakout year for the 23-year-old.