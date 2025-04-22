Athletics general manager David Forst said Tuesday that, upon the promotion of Nick Kurtz from Triple-A Las Vegas, Soderstrom will see some playing time in left field and at designated hitter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Soderstrom has never played a position other than first base and catcher during his time in pro ball, so he will be learning left field on the fly. Brent Rooker will also see increased reps in left field in addition to DH. Kurtz is likely to see some action at DH, as well, but it sounds like most of his playing time will come at first base, where he is regarded as a superior defender to Soderstrom.