Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Pulled after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom was removed from Thursday's Cactus League game against Seattle "out of precaution" after being hit by a pitch on the knee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Soderstrom was nailed by a Randy Dobnak changeup in the fourth inning. The outfielder initially remained in the game and even scored in the same frame on a passed ball, but he was then substituted for in left field upon the bottom of the inning. With that being said, it doesn't sound like Soderstrom is dealing with a serious injury, so at this point his availability for Opening Day doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.
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