Soderstrom went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple, three runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Soderstrom cleared them with a three-run triple. It was just the second triple of his career. He scored on a Brent Rooker sacrifice fly one batter later. Soderstrom then walked and scored in the seventh and 10th innings. The left fielder is slashing .212/.316/.333 with three extra-base hits, six RBI, five runs scored and a 5:11 BB:K across 38 plate appearances to begin the season but is still looking for his first home run.