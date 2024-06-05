Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Soderstrom appeared to have taken hold of a regular role at first base against right-handed pitching, but he's sitting Wednesday for the second straight game versus a righty (Logan Gilbert). J.D. Davis will receive another start at first base and bat sixth.
