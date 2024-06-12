Soderstrom went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Soderstrom has homered in back-to-back games, giving him three long balls this season. He's also hit safely in five of his last six contests, going 6-for-17 (.353) in that span. The 22-year-old had struggled to get anything going earlier in the season, but he's now at a .222/.347/.413 slash line with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored over 75 plate appearances. He appears to have leapfrogged J.D. Davis for the starting role at first base, though Soderstrom would still have the advantage if it ultimately becomes a platoon situation.