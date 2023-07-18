Soderstrom is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Boston.
Soderstrom will take a seat after he started the first four games following the All-Star break, going 3-for-13 while drawing two walks and striking out three times. Jordan Diaz will draw the start at designated hitter and bat third versus the Red Sox.
