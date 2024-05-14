Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Soderstrom delivered half the offense for the Athletics on the night with his fourth-inning knock, which plated Brent Rooker. The 22-year-old extended the red-hot start to his first big-league stint of 2024 with his multi-hit effort, as he's now reached safely in all four games he's appeared in and now has doubles in back-to-back contests.
