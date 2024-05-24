Soderstrom isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Friday will mark the third straight game Soderstrom has been left out of Oakland's starting lineup, though he has entered as a pinch hitter in each of the last two contests. J.D. Davis will get the nod at first base once again while Soderstrom sits.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting against right-hander•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: On bench versus southpaw•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Out of starting lineup versus lefty•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Idle against lefty•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Hot hitting continues Monday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom: Sitting for series finale•