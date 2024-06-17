Soderstrom went 4-for-8 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored as the Athletics were swept in Sunday's doubleheader versus the Twins.

Soderstrom had three of his hits, including the homer, during the nightcap. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 13-for-38 (.342) in that span. The 22-year-old is up to a .250/.357/.464 slash line with five homers, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and three doubles over 31 contests. Soderstrom continues to see steady playing time at first base against right-handed pitchers, and he could push for closer to an everyday role if he continues to hit well.