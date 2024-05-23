Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Soderstrom had started each of the previous six games against right-handers, but he'll begin Thursday's contest on the bench as the Athletics take on righty Ryan Feltner. Soderstrom sports a .689 OPS and 42.1 percent strikeout rate in 11 contests with the big club this season. J.D. Davis will cover first base Thursday in Soderstrom's stead.