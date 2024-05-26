Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Soderstrom finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games, with three of his absences coming when the Athletics have faced right-handed starters. After slashing .211/.302/.368 since getting called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 8, Soderstrom appears to have lost hold of his regular role at first base.