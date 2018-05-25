Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs second win Thursday
Petit (2-1) fired three scoreless innings in a win over the Mariners on Thursday, allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts.
Petit had just taken the loss Tuesday in the opening game of the three-game set, but he bounced back with what was his longest stint of the season. The veteran right-hander also set a new high-water mark in strikeouts while posting his fourth multi-inning scoreless effort of May. It's been an eventful month for Petit, as he's worked a robust 17.1 innings across 11 relief appearances while notching three holds, a pair of victories, a loss and a blown save.
