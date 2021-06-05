Petit secured his seventh hold in a win over the Rockies on Friday, allowing just one hit and no walks over 1.2 scoreless innings.

The veteran reliever expertly navigated the hazards of Coors Field during his 21-pitch outing, getting 16 of his offerings into the strike zone while only allowing a single. Following an atypically erratic stretch during which he allowed multiple earned runs in three of five appearances, Petit has settled down to post three consecutive scoreless efforts covering a total of four innings.