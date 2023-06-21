Jackson (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Athletics on Wednesday.

Jackson will not be eligible to rejoin the Oakland staff now until after the All-Star break, as he was placed on the 15-day injured list May 19 with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow. The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Angel Felipe after Felip was claimed by the A's off waivers from the Padres.