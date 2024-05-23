Gelof went 2-for-5 with a game-tying RBI single in an extra-innings loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

After knotting the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth with his timely knock, Gelof also drove in Shea Langeliers with a double-play groundout in the 12th but didn't get credited with an RBI since the Athletics' backstop was the extra-inning-opening runner. Nevertheless, Gelfo did extend his on-base streak to four games with his multi-hit effort, his first since April 21. Despite the recent modest success, Gelof's slash line sits at a paltry .192/.260/.308 across 132 plate appearances, with a strikeout rate that's shot up from a rookie figure of 27.3 percent to 34.1 percent partly to blame for his struggles.