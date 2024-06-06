Gelof went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Gelof's bat is coming around -- he's 7-for-23 (.304) with two homers and three doubles during his six-game hitting streak. Prior to the streak, he went just 7-for-51 (.137) across his first 14 games back from an oblique injury. Gelof is slashing just .193/.254/.331 on the year, adding five homers, six steals, 13 RBI and 18 runs scored over 44 contests, but he'll get every chance to continue to starting at second base for a team that has struggled to be competitive.