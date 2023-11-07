Adams (ankle) was outrighted to Triple-A Reno and elected free agency Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Adams ended the campaign on the 60-day injured list due to a fractured right ankle, and he'll now test the waters in free agency. He struggled over 24 appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2023, posting a 5.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 22:8 K:BB across 17.1 innings.