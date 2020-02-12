Ben Zobrist: No plans to play

Zobrist hasn't officially announced his retirement but has no plans to play this season, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

If this is indeed the end for the 38-year-old, Zobrist will call it quits after a 14-year career in which he won two World Series rings. He grabbed his first with the Royals in 2015 and helped the Cubs break their drought the following season, winning the World Series MVP in the latter year. Zobrist's career line includes 167 homers, 116 steals, 1,566 hits and a .266/.357/.426 slash line.