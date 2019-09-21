Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Back in lineup Saturday

Zobrist is starting at second base and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Zobrist did not start Friday, but Chicago manager Joe Maddon is mixing things up as he tries to push the right buttons with the Cubs currently two games back of a playoff spot. The 38-year-old Zobrist, who is slashing .271/.364/.326 this season, has never faced St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson.

