Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Two hits in win

Zobrist went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Zobrist delivered from the leadoff spot in this one, pushing his season slash line to .282/.372/.333. The Cubs have used a number of players atop their order this year, including slugger Anthony Rizzo, who is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle. With Rizzo out, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chicago manager Joe Maddon give the veteran Zobrist more run as the leadoff hitter to finish out the regular season.