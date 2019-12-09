Ben Zobrist: Still deciding on playing future
Zobrist has yet to decide whether he'll attempt to continue his playing career in 2020 or retire from baseball, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
If Zobrist chooses to keep playing, he'll likely be forced to settle for a minor-league deal or a modest one-year contract coming off a down season in which he slashed .260/.358/.313 across 176 plate appearances while missing multiple months due to a personal matter. In addition to his dwindling production at the plate, Zobrist no longer possesses as much positional versatility as he did during his peak years with the Rays and Cubs. He logged more than two innings in the field at three different spots last season (second base, left field and right field).
