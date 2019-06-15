Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Ambushed by Astros
Sanchez (3-8) took the loss Friday, surrendering eight runs on six hits and three walks over three innings while striking out four in a 15-2 rout at the hands of the Astros.
The right-hander walked the first two batters he faced on the night, but given what happened once he did start finding the strike zone, Sanchez might have been better off continuing to nibble. He'll carry a 5.04 ERA and 65:43 K:BB through 75 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Angels.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Knocked around by Diamondbacks•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Takes loss in shaky start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Good to go for Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Remains on track for Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Not expecting long absence•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves with torn fingernail•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.