Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Ambushed by Astros

Sanchez (3-8) took the loss Friday, surrendering eight runs on six hits and three walks over three innings while striking out four in a 15-2 rout at the hands of the Astros.

The right-hander walked the first two batters he faced on the night, but given what happened once he did start finding the strike zone, Sanchez might have been better off continuing to nibble. He'll carry a 5.04 ERA and 65:43 K:BB through 75 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Angels.