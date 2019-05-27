Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves start early
Sanchez left his start Monday against the Rays after just three innings for undisclosed reasons, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Sanchez has battled repeated blister issues, which may be the most likely explanation. The Blue Jays have also been dealing with an illness making the rounds lately, which could be another possible reason. His performance wasn't great, as he'd allowed six hits and two walks in three innings, but he'd given up just a single run.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Looks fine in quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track for Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves with blister•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Strikes out 11 in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Saddled with loss•
-
Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Knocked around by Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal