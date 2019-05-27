Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Leaves start early

Sanchez left his start Monday against the Rays after just three innings for undisclosed reasons, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Sanchez has battled repeated blister issues, which may be the most likely explanation. The Blue Jays have also been dealing with an illness making the rounds lately, which could be another possible reason. His performance wasn't great, as he'd allowed six hits and two walks in three innings, but he'd given up just a single run.