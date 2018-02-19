Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: On track for normal spring

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said Monday that Sanchez, who was limited to just eight starts in 2017 due to recurring blister issues, has been sharp in the early stages in spring training and will go through a normal throwing program leading up to Opening Day, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In addition to the blister problems, Sanchez was later revealed to have been diagnosed with ligament damage in his right middle finger last season, but it appears there's no concern about the 25-year-old on either front heading into the upcoming campaign. During his last healthy season in 2016, Sanchez looked like one of top young aces in all of baseball while putting together a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 192 innings, so his fantasy ceiling is high if he's able to avoid frequent trips to the disabled list.