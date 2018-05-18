Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Struggles again in Thursday's loss

Sanchez (2-4) took the loss Thursday while giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings while striking out eight Athletics.

The punchouts were nice but hardly made up for another night with ineffective command. He's walked at least three batters in each of his last three outings and has failed to complete the sixth inning in each of his last two starts. Sanchez will take a 4.47 ERA, a 7.2 K/9 and a 5.2 BB.9 into a potentially difficult home clash with the Angels.