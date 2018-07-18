Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Throwing at extended spring training

Sanchez (finger) traveled to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. over the All-Star break to continue his throwing progression, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has been playing long toss for a few weeks now, but there hasn't been any confirmation yet that he has been able to get back on a mound. That could happen at some point this week, but even if it does, Sanchez would still have several more hurdles to clear in his recovery from the right middle finger contusion before the Blue Jays would bring him off the 10-day disabled list. After he's cleared for mound work, Sanchez would then have to face hitters in live batting practice before building up his arm with one or two simulated games or minor-league rehab outings. It thus appears unlikely that he'll be ready for activation before at least early August.