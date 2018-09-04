Blue Jays' Billy McKinney: Not in lineup Tuesday
McKinney is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.
McKinney sits for just the third time in 15 games since getting called up by the Jays in mid-August. He's hit an excellent .370/.455/.674 over that stretch, which should earn him plenty of at-bats over the rest of the season.
