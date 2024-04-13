Francis will be available out of the bullpen Saturday against the Rockies, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Francis was originally listed as Toronto's starter for Saturday's contest, but the Jays will instead promote Yariel Rodriguez from Triple-A Buffalo to start in his MLB debut. It's unclear whether or not Francis' move to the bullpen will be permanent, but after surrendering 12 earned runs through 8.1 innings across his first two starts, he may return to a multi-inning relief role if Rodriguez proves to be an effective big-league starter.