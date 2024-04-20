Francis (2-2) picked up the win Friday against the Padres, allowing one hit and one walk over two scoreless relief innings. He struck out two.

After a brutal start to the season in the rotation, Francis has looked much more comfortable back in a long relief role and has been credited with a win in back-to-back appearances. The right-hander still carries an awful 9.95 ERA and 1.82 WHIP through 12.2 innings, but his 17:7 K:BB highlights his potential if he can get his control and command issues sorted out.