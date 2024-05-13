Francis (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Francis is slated for two innings and/or 40-to-45 pitches in the outing. While it would appear Francis will be stretched back out as a starter on his rehab assignment, he appears more likely to fill a long-relief role once he's back with the Blue Jays.
