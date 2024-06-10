Francis allowed three hits and a walk over four shutout innings in a no-decision Sunday.

Francis made his first start since April 7 and efficiently worked through four shutout frames, needing only 49 pitches to get it done. In his first two starts this season, he was tagged with 12 runs through just 8.1 innings. Sunday's outing was his second appearance since returning from the injured list due to a forearm issue. Francis lowered his ERA to 7.36 with a 22:8 K:BB through 22 innings this season. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Guardians.