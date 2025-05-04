Francis (2-5) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.
Francis has failed to make it through five innings in three straight outings, allowing 14 runs over just 12 innings in that span. His ERA is up to 5.66 this season with a 1.37 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across his first seven starts (35 innings) this year. Francis will look to right the ship in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week in Seattle.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Surrenders five homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Mostly cruises through six innings•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Fades after dominant start•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Game postponed Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Solid again despite loss•