Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Starts throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Francis (shoulder) has resumed a throwing progression, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reported Friday.
Francis was shut down from throwing for at least 10 days after experiencing shoulder discomfort July 18. He's since resumed a throwing program, but it's unclear how far along he is. Francis remains multiple weeks away from returning.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Suffers setback•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Gets back on mound•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Resumes throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Temporarily shut down from throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Out with shoulder issue•