Francis (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday at the Blue Jays' complex in Dunedin, Fla., Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis landed on the 15-day injured list in mid-June due to a shoulder impingement and received a cortisone shot to relieve the discomfort. He's only recently began to ramp up the intensity of his throwing program, with Monday's bullpen session marking the first time he's stepped back on a mound since suffering the injury. He could be ready to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, but the Blue Jays haven't yet offered up a clear timeline for his return from the IL.