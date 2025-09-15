Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Progresses to facing hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Francis (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session at the Blue Jays' spring training complex Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Francis touched 93 miles per hour with his fastball during the session and will face hitters again Friday and he continues to get built back up. He's been sidelined mid-June with a right shoulder impingement, and while a return before the end of the season seems unlikely, Francis will hope to get some peace of mind health-wise heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Starts throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Suffers setback•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Gets back on mound•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Resumes throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Temporarily shut down from throwing•