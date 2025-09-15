Francis (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session at the Blue Jays' spring training complex Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis touched 93 miles per hour with his fastball during the session and will face hitters again Friday and he continues to get built back up. He's been sidelined mid-June with a right shoulder impingement, and while a return before the end of the season seems unlikely, Francis will hope to get some peace of mind health-wise heading into the offseason.