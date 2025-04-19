Francis (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Mariners after allowing one run on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Other than a Rowdy Tellez solo home run in the second inning, the Mariners didn't have much of an answer for Francis on Friday. The 28-year-old Francis was a popular 2025 breakout candidate in some fantasy circles, as he boasted a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 58:8 K:BB over his final 65 innings of 2024, and the right-hander is off to a fine start this year with a 3.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 23 innings. Francis has given up five homers over four starts, so he'll be looking to reduce the loud contact in next week's scheduled outing in Houston against an underperforming Astros lineup.