Francis allowed four runs on five hits and no walks with two strikeouts across 3.1 innings against the Orioles on Tuesday.

Francis was activated from the 15-day IL leading up to the contest and was expected to follow Trevor Richards in bulk relief. Instead, he was the third Blue Jay pitcher to take the mound, taking over for Genesis Cabrera midway through the third inning. Frances was tormented by Ryan Mountcastle, surrendering a three-run home run and a two-run home run to the Orioles' first baseman. While Toronto is hoping for Francis to take the fifth rotation spot vacated by Alek Manoah (elbow), Francis didn't do much to prove that he's worthy of the role Tuesday.