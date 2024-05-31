Francis (forearm) is one of the options the Blue Jays are considering as the rotation replacement for Alek Manoah (elbow), Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis struck out five while yielding one unearned run over 3.2 innings with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday in what was likely his final rehab appearance. The righty has been sidelined since late April with forearm tendinitis. Francis holds a 12.96 ERA in two starts and 2.84 ERA in three relief appearances with the Jays this season. Toronto is also considering a bullpen game for Manoah's next turn, which comes up early next week.