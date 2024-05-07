Francis (forearm) threw a bullpen session Monday and is slated to throw two simulated innings Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barring any sort of setback, Francis is expected to embark on a rehab assignment shortly after his simulated game Thursday. He will serve as a starter while on his assignment, but he will likely be limited to a long relief role once he returns to the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old righty posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 14.2 innings before landing on the injured list April 25.